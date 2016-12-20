Reclaimed Rubber Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2025 - Favorable Regulations are Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global reclaimed rubber market is expected to reach USD 6.32 billion by 2025. Favorable regulations promoting sustainable and eco-friendly materials as substitutes for conventional virgin rubber is driving product demand in several end-use industries.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding environment-friendly materials with lower processing costs & enhanced properties are driving product consumption. Automotive & cycle tires, footwear, and other molded rubber goods manufacturers have realized the benefits of recycled & regenerated rubber in these applications.



Increasing natural rubber prices, growing environmental concerns on account of waste rubber disposal in rivers, and higher energy efficiency are other key factors driving reclaimed rubber demand across the globe.



Burgeoning demand for whole tire reclaim (WTR) is anticipated to drive segment volume demand by 42% by 2025.Owing to its versatility, durability, reduced pollution and low processing costs, WTR is expected to witness growth over the forecast period. However, the emergence of innovative elastomer-based products has restricted the full growth potential of this segment.



