Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market to Reach $32 Billion by 2024 - Rising Burden of CVDs is a Key Factor - Research and Markets

The congestive heart failure (CHF) treatment devices market is expected to reach USD 32.0 billion by 2024. The rising burden of CVDs is one of the prime factors responsible for lucrative growth of this vertical. Sedentary lifestyles, mental stress, and junk food consumption tendencies are the key factors responsible for development of CVDs.



Favorable reimbursement policies, such as the U.S. Medicare system, are observed to be a prime growth factor for this industry. Companies now provide new product platforms, which have reimbursement coverage that benefit the patient. The reimbursement can be availed for devices, such as Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Implantable Cardiovascular Defibrillators (ICDs), and pacemakers, which are used to treat CHF.



The industry participants are more focused on developing high-utility products, which can deliver personalized care. These advancements are improving the accuracy and provide additional capabilities to enhance the workflow and reduce the incidence of errors.



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for these products. Furthermore, the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in the countries, such as India and Japan, also contribute toward the growth of this region.



