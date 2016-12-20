NEWTOWN, Pa., 2016-12-20 20:14 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of product development and software engineering solutions, today announced it has been named a leader in Application Outsourcing Capabilities in the report "The Forrester Wave™: Application Outsourcing Capabilities of Midsize Offshore Vendors, Q4 2016." EPAM scored among the top three in client satisfaction and according to the report, "More than any other midsize vendor, EPAM Systems combines digital product engineering competencies and the ability to solve difficult technical challenges with the flexibility and customer centricity advantages of a midsize provider."



Earlier this year, EPAM was named the leader in Digital Platform Engineering Services in the report "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Platform Engineering Services, Q2 2016." According to the report, "Customers consistently cited EPAM as a strategic partner in business-critical digital transformation projects."



"We believe EPAM's recognition by Forrester underscores our ability to successfully implement new digital technologies while remaining true to our engineering DNA, as stated in the newest report," said Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing Officer, EPAM. "Industry leaders are seeking partners who can offer increased automation and innovation capabilities, and we have helped many of our clients solve their complex application challenges through our customer-centric approach and deep vertical expertise."



To assess the application outsourcing capabilities of midsize offshore providers, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of 12 service providers. After examining past research, user needs assessments, and vendor and expert interviews, Forrester evaluated suppliers across 33 criteria in three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.



