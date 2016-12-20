Technavio's latest report on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in Indiaprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161220005321/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in India from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sarah Haque, a lead analyst from Technavio says, "The share of the unorganized sector for PPE has been shrinking every year due to the growth of the organized sector. The organized sector growth was precipitated by the investment flow in the form of foreign direct investments due to which foreign vendors are entering the market

India has been witnessing a robust growth in the construction and manufacturing industries, which has been the key driving force for the PPE market in the country. Safety programs are becoming an integral part of various industries in India due to the growing hazards in industries like construction, chemical, medical, and other industries. Through such safety programs, users collaborate with vendors to select and implement PPE. The working environment and associated occupational hazards are considered to assess and select essential products like PPE. However, industrial automation can restrict human labor, impacting the growth of PPE market in India.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55043

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the PPE marketin Indiaaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Provision of training programs

Growth of e-commerce channel

Stability in automobile production

Provision of training programs

PPE manufacturers are in a nascent stage in the current Indian scenario, which will lead to growth in the under-penetrated market. The rise in occupational fatalities and injuries across various industries has propelled the need for training programs on worker safety. The enforcement of safety procedures and the rising focus on training will drive the growth of the PPE market in India in the future.

"Training programs have a large impact on the adoption of PPE and worker compliance since both the employer and the worker are better informed about the selection and correct usage of these products," according to Sarah.

Growth of e-commerce channel

The e-commerce channel in India is a rapidly-growing trend in various industries in the market such as consumer goods. While the business-to-consumer segment is the key driver of e-commerce in India, the rise of business-to-business e-commerce is more significant to the PPE market in India. The growth of business-to-business e-commerce is expected to accelerate, although at a relatively lesser rate compared with business-to-consumer e-commerce.

Vendors in both developed countries such as the UK and the US and developing countries such as China are likely to focus on e-commerce. The leading e-commerce player Amazon has had a successful venture in the PPE market, and its competitive advantage made it easier to penetrate the market.

Stability in automobile production

Significant growth is expected in the automobile industry in India as there is a robust increase in the demand for the commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and three- and two-wheelers in India. The rise in the income of the middle class and the demand for sophisticated technology will drive this market. The growth in young population and the interest to explore rural markets is also a major driver for this industry.

The efforts by the government of India to introduce sophisticated technology have also boosted this industry. For example, as of January 2016, Nissan Motor, is in discussion with the government of India to introduce electric and hybrid technologies in India as the government is keen on reducing air pollution caused by vehicles.

The key vendors are as follows:

3M

Honeywell

MSA Safety

Du Pont

Browse Related Reports:

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market 2016-2020

Personal Protective Equipment Market in the UK 2016-2020

PPE Market in the US 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161220005321/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com