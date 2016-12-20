Carevature's Limited Market Launch in US Brings Promise of Less Trauma and Quicker Recovery to Spinal Decompression Surgery Patients

TEL AVIV, Israel, December 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

6 medical centers across the country signed on to work with the Dreal' Powered and Curved Spinal decompression system

Carevature announced today that its Dreal' line of products has begun helping surgeons in the US achieve better outcomes in spinal decompression surgeries. Over 400 patients worldwide have been treated in clinical use, with outstanding safety and recovery results. Six centers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Texas, are currently taking part in Dreal's limited market release.

Traditional spinal decompression surgeries help patients with back or limb pain by removing the tissue (usually bone) that's putting pressure on the spinal nerves. In order to access the problematic tissue, surrounding tissue often needs to be removed. This can compromise spinal stability, and may require a spinal fusion procedure to connect the treated vertebrae and restore stability.

Carevature's Dreal's unique curved design enables orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons to perform better spinal decompression more quickly and with less trauma to the area. Preservation of the surrounding tissue may reduce the need for spinal fusion procedures or simplify these procedures when fusion cannot be avoided.

Use of Dreal' reduces operating room time and hospitalization time for spinal decompression patients. Spinal decompression patients treated with Dreal' can be released from the hospital much faster than those treated with standard surgical tools. Avoidance of spinal fusion procedures can save the healthcare system tens of thousands of dollars per patient.

"I am using theDreal' for all my decompression cases" said Richard Guyer, MD, spine surgeon, co-founder of the Texas Back Institute in Plano, TX and past president of the North American Spine Society.

"This is the only device that allows the surgeon to decompress severely stenotic neuroforamen from the inside out while still leaving the anatomy intact and eliminating the need for fusion. There have been other devices but none are as easy to use as this, as it requires no new skills. While hundreds of thousands of lumbar decompressions are performed in the US every year, I believe that this device has the potential of reducing the number of fusions in these patients."

"This is a significant milestone for theentire Carevature team," said Yosi Weitzman, Carevature Founder and CEO. "It is exciting to see our hard work and dedication, make a difference to patients' lives and well-being. We look forward to introducing Dreal' to more centers as part of our full commercial launch, planned for 2017."

About Carevature

Carevature Medical Ltd. is a privately held medical device company, dedicated to the development of advanced orthopedic surgery solutions. Carevature Medical was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Carevature is now focused on its flagship line of products for spinal indications, Dreal', the first and only curved device powerful enough to efficiently cut bone and small enough to be used in spine surgery and neurosurgery. http://www.carevature.com

Contact:

Shani Sarid

Shani@pearlcom.co.il

+972-523392383

