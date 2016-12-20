LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - December 20, 2016) - UCLA Extension announces Leeane Wu as the winner of the Dylan de Guzman Scholarship in Architecture and Interior Design.

A UCLA graduate in mathematics in 2015, with a professional background in accounting, Wu is the first recipient of the Dylan de Guzman scholarship which was created to support and transform an individual's passion for interior design into a career.

"I sought guidance and the empowerment of knowledge, so I enrolled in UCLA Extension," said Wu, after receiving notification about the de Guzman award. "My ultimate goal is to create experiential spaces that will provide utility and evoke as much emotion and awe, if not more, than the places that inspired me."

The Dylan de Guzman Scholarship Fund at UCLA Extension was established in memoriam by his family in 2016. As a certificate graduate, de Guzman went on to have a successful business and career in interior design in Los Angeles.

The scholarship of $2,000 provides qualified individuals with an opportunity to complete the Architecture & Interior Design Certificate. The de Guzman award can be applied to course registration fees and represents one of many UCLA Extension scholarships available to students by certificate area.

The Architecture & Interior Design Certificate is an 18-course curriculum in Design Communication, Elements of Design, Interior Architecture, Color Theory, AutoCAD, Digital Presentation, Lighting, Surface Materials, Environmental Arts and more. Courses are available in classroom and online. Winter quarter courses begin on January 9, 2017.

UCLA Extension also offers a Master of Interior Architecture (MIA) degree, in partnership with Cal State Polytechnic, Pomona. This year, Design Intelligence recognized the MIA degree as a top ten graduate level interior design program in its 2017 annual survey of America's Best Architecture & Design Schools.

To find out about careers in Architecture & Interior Design, visit arcid.uclaextension.edu or call 310-206-2879.

About Dylan de Guzman

Born in New York City in 1953, Dylan was one of nine children. He expressed his passion and talent for art from an early age. Encouraged by his mother, who had a gifted eye for design, Dylan developed a charming and highly individualistic way of looking at the world. In his early twenties, after attending Hunter College and studying for a year in Italy, he moved to Los Angeles to become an interior designer. He began to learn the profession by working for designers and at retail stores that sold to the trade. After earning a certificate in Interior Design from UCLA Extension, he established his own business and designed for numerous residential clients. He became ill in the late 1980s and passed away in 1992 of complications from AIDS. Dylan brought so much joy and beauty into the world through his work and life, the scholarship in his name honors his wish to help other designers do the same.

About UCLA Extension

UCLA Extension is the continuing education division of the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). We offer courses evenings and weekends in Westwood and Downtown LA, plus online classes available around the globe. Courses range from business, arts, engineering and IT to entertainment studies, public policy, public health, humanities and more. Explore at uclaextension.edu.

