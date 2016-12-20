

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Praxair (PX) have come under pressure during trading on Tuesday, with the industrial gas maker slumping by 4.2 percent. Praxair hit a nearly one-month intraday low earlier in the session.



The drop by Praxair comes after the company signed a non-binding term sheet with rival Linde for a merger of equals.



Under the terms, Linde shareholders would receive 1.540 shares in a new holding company for each Linde share and Praxair shareholders would receive one share in the new holding company for each Praxair share.



