

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is paring its early gains against all of its major rivals Tuesday afternoon. However, the buck is little changed overall on another light day on the economic front. The early gains were fueled by the positive comments made by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen yesterday afternoon on the state of the U.S. job market.



Investors can look forward to the release of several important pieces of economic data in the next three sessions. Existing home sales are scheduled to be released Wednesday morning, while durable goods orders, GDP and weekly jobless claims are slated for Thursday. New home sales and consumer sentiment are expected to be released on Friday.



The dollar rose to a near 14-year high of $1.0352 against the Euro Tuesday morning, but has since eased back to around $1.0390.



The euro area current account surplus increased in October, the European Central Bank reported Tuesday. The current account surplus totaled a seasonally adjusted EUR 28.4 billion versus EUR 27.7 billion in September.



Germany's producer prices increased for the first time in more than three years in November, data from Destatis showed Tuesday. Producer prices edged up unexpectedly 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in October. This was the first rise since June 2013. Prices were expected to fall 0.2 percent.



The buck rose to a 1-month high of $1.2310 against the pound sterling Tuesday morning, but has since retreated to around $1.2365.



British retailers reported an increase in sales volumes in December but growth is expected to slow somewhat in the year to January, the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Tuesday.



A balance of 35 percent of retailers said sales volume increased in December. And a net 21 percent said sales volume were above average for the time of year. The CBI said sales volumes grew at the fastest pace since September 2015.



The Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus unchanged as widely expected and raised its assessment of the economy.



Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board members on Tuesday decided by a 7-2 majority vote to maintain the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



The BoJ board also decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



The bank will purchase government bonds so that the yield of 10-year JGBs will remain at around zero percent.



The bank said the Japan's economy has continued its moderate recovery trend. The bank has raised its view on both exports and industrial production.



The greenback reached an early high of Y118.241 against the Japanese Yen this morning, but has since pulled back to around Y117.825.



Japan's department store sales dropped for the ninth month running in November, though the pace of decline slowed from the previous month, a report from the Japan Department Stores Association showed Tuesday.



Department store sales fell 2.4 percent year-on-year after a 3.9 percent slump in October. In September, sales declined 5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX