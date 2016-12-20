LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - December 20, 2016) - The California Community Foundation (CCF) has awarded $5,569,746 through 34 grants to Los Angeles County nonprofit organizations working to address the great needs and potential of our region.

This quarter's portfolio of grants includes $565,000 in funding for our Los Angeles Scholars Investment Fund (LASIF) nonprofit partners. Since 2012, in partnership with the College Futures Foundation, LASIF has granted more that $15 million to partners working on innovative ways to ensure college access and success for thousands of low-income students. By combining college and financial aid guidance services with need-based scholarships, LASIF is helping young Angelenos prepare for, pay for and succeed in college.

CCF's Housing & Economic Opportunity grants this quarter will fund production or preservation of affordable units across Los Angeles County to address the region's homelessness epidemic. The growing shortage of affordable and available homes for low-income residents is increasing the chances of homelessness for many individuals and families.

"Our work is sustained by the generosity of donors -- whether they are individuals, families or corporations -- wanting to give back to this place we call home," said CCF President & CEO Antonia Hernández. "Equally critical are our partners in the vibrant nonprofit sector who are working tirelessly for a better Los Angeles County."

Additional grants this quarter reflect CCF's diverse priority areas in the arts, civic engagement, education, health, immigrant integration, nonprofit sustainability and smart growth.

Please see below for a full list of grants this quarter.

The California Community Foundation has served as a public, charitable organization since 1915, empowering donors to pursue their own personal passions and to collaborate with us in addressing the root causes of challenges in Los Angeles County. CCF stewards $1.5 billion in assets and manages 1,600 charitable foundations, funds and legacies. For more information, please visit calfund.org.

CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GRANTS BY FUNDING AREA

December 2016

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NUMBER PROGRAMS & INITIATIVES OF GRANTS AMOUNT ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arts ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arts Council for Long Beach Arts for Incarcerated Youth Network 3 $195,000 Youth Speak Collective ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Civic Engagement & Public Policy ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alliance for a Better Community 1 $100,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Education Pipeline ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Communities in Schools of Los Angeles Education Trust-West Foothill Family Service Mothers' Club Family Learning Center 6 $590,000 Pathways L.A. United Way of Greater Los Angeles / UC Berkeley ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Health ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Community Health Councils Good Samaritan Hospital Harbor UCLA/L.A. Biomedical Research Institute Health Access Foundation Maternal Child Health Access Providence Health and Services Foundation 11 $2,690,746 Saint Francis Medical Center Special Needs Network To Help Everyone Health and Wellness Centers UC San Francisco University Muslim Medical Association ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Housing & Economic Opportunity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City of Los Angeles Housing and Community Investment Department and Mayor's Office Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH) Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) 5 $650,000 Grameen America Communities United to End Homelessness ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Immigrant Integration ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees 1 $41,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Los Angeles Scholars Investment Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boys and Girls Clubs of Los Angeles Harbor Fulfillment Fund 3 $565,000 Pacific Asian Consortium on Employment (PACE) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nonprofit Sustainability ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Compass Point 1 $288,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Smart Growth ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alliance for Community Transit-Los Angeles (ACT-LA) Los Angeles Transit, Housing, Resources, and Investments for a Vibrant Economy (LA THRIVES) 3 $450,000 Southeast Asian Community Alliance (SEACA) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAND TOTAL 34 $5,569,746 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONTACT

Taleen Ananian

tananian@calfund.org

(213) 452-6203