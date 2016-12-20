Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.12
|FR0010259150
|2980
|65.73
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.12
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.12
|FR0010259150
|92
|65.51
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.12
|FR0010259150
|128
|65.51
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.13
|FR0010259150
|2615
|66.06
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.13
|FR0010259150
|59
|66.06
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.13
|FR0010259150
|350
|66.06
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.13
|FR0010259150
|176
|66.06
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.14
|FR0010259150
|3200
|65.47
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.14
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.14
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.14
|FR0010259150
|150
|65.00
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.15
|FR0010259150
|2007
|67.22
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.15
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.15
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.15
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.16
|FR0010259150
|3045
|67.98
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.16
|FR0010259150
|16
|68.01
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.16
|FR0010259150
|92
|68.01
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.16
|FR0010259150
|47
|68.01
|TRQX
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161220005948/en/
Contacts:
IPSEN
Aymeric Le Chatelier
Executive Vice President, Finance
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 53 55
E-mail: aymeric.le.chatelier@ipsen.com
or
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
or
Olivier Jochem
Company Secretary
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 51 31
E-mail: olivier.jochem@ipsen.com
or
Fabien Puibarreau
Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com