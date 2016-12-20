

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were little changed Tuesday as traders braced for the latest U.S. oil inventories data.



The American Petroleum Institute is out with industry figures this afternoon, while the Energy Information Administration releases the government's data Wednesday morning.



WTI light sweet crude oil for February was up 17 cents at $53.23 a barrel.



Oil prices seem locked in a range between $50 and $54 as the markets wind down for the Christmas break.



OPEC's vow to cut production lifted oil to its highest since mid-2015, but the rally stalled due a strong U.S. dollar.



The Federal Reserve offered only its second rate hike of the past decade, driving the buck to its highest in thirteen year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX