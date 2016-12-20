

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Still upset over the death of her signature piece of legislation, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, claimed House GOP leaders chose to attend a holiday party in New York rather than complete negotiations on the energy policy bill.



Murkowski told the Alaska Journal that House Speaker Paul, R-Wis., chose to adjourn the House on December 8th to attend the party rather than round up the votes for the conference committee version of her Energy Policy Modernization Act.



'The Speaker said 'We've run out of time' because they wanted to get on the party train,' Murkowski told the Alaska Journal, claiming Ryan and other House Republicans didn't want to miss a train from Washington, D.C., to New York City.



Washington newspaper The Hill noted the National Republican Congressional Committee was scheduled to hold its annual 'Bright Lights and Broadway' fundraiser in New York City that weekend.



Ryan's office signaled the death of the energy bill the day before the House adjourned, saying negotiators were not able to reach agreement on various outstanding issues in time for the House to consider a conference report.



However, Murkowski blamed the House for 'moving the goalposts' in the end stages of negotiations amid expectations they will be able to get a better bill in the next Congress.



'Those who think it's going to be easier next year don't understand the realities of the Senate,' Murkowski said, noting that Democrats can still filibuster the bill.



The bill, which the Alaska Senator had been working on for almost two years, would have been the first federal energy reform package in nearly ten years.



