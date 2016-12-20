TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 20, 2016) - Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of the Board of CCL Industries Inc. ("CCL") (TSX: CCL.A) (TSX: CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced the appointment of Vincent J. Galifi and Erin M. Lang to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Galifi is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Magna International, a leading global automotive supplier. During Mr. Galifi's 27-year career at Magna, his responsibilities have included Director of Taxation & Insurance, Vice President & Controller, Vice President Finance and Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Galifi, in addition to his responsibilities within the Finance Department, serves on the Executive Management Committee, the Disclosure Committee and Policy & Procedures Committee as well as advisor to the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee of Magna. Mr. Galifi has a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with high distinction, from the University of Toronto. He obtained his C.P.A. designation in 1984 and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

Mr. Lang stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Galifi, and his depth of international finance knowledge, strategic know how and global acquisition experience to CCL's Board and Committees."

Ms. Lang is currently the Managing Director of LUMAS Canada, with limited edition photographic for-profit art galleries in Toronto and Vancouver. Ms. Lang has a Master of Science degree in Nonprofit Management from the Milano School of Management and Urban Policy and a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Boston University.

Ms. Kathleen L. Keller-Hobson, the non-executive lead director of CCL, stated, "We are pleased to introduce Ms. Lang to CCL's Board and Committees as she will continue the prudent Lang family stewardship that has successfully guided the Company for over 60 years."

