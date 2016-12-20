sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 21.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 552 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,27 Euro		+0,141
+0,25 %
WKN: 882695 ISIN: AU000000CBA7 Ticker-Symbol: CWW 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASX-50
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,34
58,05
20.12.
57,38
57,70
20.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA57,27+0,25 %
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION13,379+2,89 %