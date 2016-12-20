VANCOUVER, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/16 -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, has appointed Vincent P. Price to its board of directors effective January 1, 2017. His appointment expands the board to eight members.

Price currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cambia Health Solutions, a company dedicated to transforming health care by creating a person-focused and economically sustainable system.

Vince joined Cambia in 2009, having previously spent 15 years as a senior finance executive with Intel, followed by seven years as a consultant and CFO for a start-up. In addition to joining BBSI's board of directors, he currently serves on the board of trustees of the Oregon Health Sciences University Foundation as well as a mutual fund serving the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Companies.

BBSI Chairman Anthony Meeker commented: "Vince is a highly seasoned executive who brings a wealth of corporate, financial and insurance expertise to our board. He will be a valuable asset to BBSI as he is well acquainted with the realities and business needs of fast-growing organizations."

Price received his bachelor's degree in business from South Dakota State University and his MBA from Arizona State University.

"Vince has brought financial leadership to a diverse set of organizations over the course of his career," said Michael Elich, president and CEO of BBSI. "His track record of helping companies to innovate while remaining strategically and financially sound will be invaluable to BBSI as we grow."

Price commented: "BBSI's strategy of advocating for the success of small-and mid-sized business owners delivers unique value to the market. I plan to utilize my expertise to provide valuable insights while supporting the long-term relevance of the organization."

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 4,500 clients across all lines of business in 23 states. For more information, please visit www.barrettbusiness.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future plans, expectations or performance are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect the Company's future prospects are described in the Company's 2015 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations:

Liolios

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

Email Contact



