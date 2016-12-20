NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 20, 2016) - B&H is pleased to announce the addition of the HP Z2 Mini line to its collection of PC workstations. The compact, powerful computer measures in at just 2.3" x 8.5", but easily runs power applications such as AutoCAD, Vectorworks, MicroStation, Inventor, SOLIDWORKS, Solid Edge, and Revit. It is available for preorder at B&H Photo, with shipping scheduled for January 2, 2017.

Despite being 90% smaller and 63% quieter than traditional business-class tower PC's, the Z2 Mini does not sacrifice proficiency. Its most powerful version is packed with high-performance hardware, including a 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7-6700 Quad-Core processor that allows users to run multiple applications simultaneously. The system can be modified to up to 4.0 GHz with Intel's Turbo Boost 2.0 technology. The Z2 Mini also houses NVIDIA's M620 Quadro GPU, which delivers crystal-clear images through its four DisplayPort 1.2 outputs, each supporting a maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160 x 30 bpp @ 60 Hz, as well as High Bit Rate 2 (HBR2) and Multi-Stream Transport (MST).

HP Z2 Mini G3 Desktop Workstation

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1303149-REG/hp_z2e17ut_aba_z2_mini_workstation_i7_6700.html

HP's Jeff Wood, vice president and general manager of HP's Workstations and Thin Clients, spoke about the revolutionary Z2 Mini: "HP redefined the workstation in 2009 with the introduction of the HP Z series, and now once again is disrupting the category with the new HP Z2 Mini Workstation -- the ultimate combination of space efficiency, elegance, and power for our customers and partners."

The Z2 Mini Workstation can be placed on a flat surface, mounted behind a display, or under a desk. Its small size and easy detachability makes it a portable option for professionals on the move.

The Z2 Mini will be available in eight iterations, ranging from the Core i3-6100 version ($683.99) to the Core i7-6700 version with 16GB of storage ($1,669.99). All models can be preordered at B&H's website, with shipping scheduled for January 2, 2017.

