NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES December 20, 2016: NGEx Resources Inc. (TSX: NGQ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: NGQ) ("NGEx" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has obtained the approval of and registration with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "FSA") of a listing prospectus (the "Swedish Prospectus") for an aggregate of 8,000,000 new common shares. The Swedish Prospectus is available on the Company's website at ngexresources.com and can be obtained from the Company upon request. The FSA's approval and registration of the Swedish Prospectus and its subsequent publication on the Company's website satisfies the only remaining closing condition for a private placement initially announced on November 29, 2016.



As a result, the Company has sold an aggregate of 8,000,000 new common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of CAD $1.25 per Common Share for gross proceeds of CAD $10 million on a private placement basis to Canadian and international investors (the "Private Placement"). A finders' fee of 4.00% was paid in connection with a portion of the Private Placement.



Net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used towards ongoing work programs in Chile and Argentina as well as for general corporate purposes.



Two insiders of the Company, Lorito Holdings S.à r.l. and Zebra Holdings & Investments S.à r.l., directly or indirectly, purchased a total of 5,600,000 Common Shares under the Private Placement, constituting a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). These transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 based on the fact that neither the fair market value of any Common Shares issued to nor the consideration paid by such persons exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.



All securities issued in respect of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities law.



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the U.S., or in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale would be unlawful. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person or a person in the U.S. absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.



About NGEx



NGEx is a Canadian mineral exploration company with exploration projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "NGQ". The Company's focus is on advancing its Project Constellation which contemplates the integrated development of two large copper-gold deposits, the Los Helados and the Josemaria deposits, located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. Los Helados is part of a joint venture in which the Company holds approximately a 61.17% interest and Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. holds approximately a 38.83% interest. Josemaría is part of a joint venture in which the Company holds 60% and Japan Oil, Gas, and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) owns 40%.



Additional Information



This information is information that NGEx Resources Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on December 20, 2016 at 3:15 p.m. Pacific Time.



On behalf of the board



Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO



For further information, please contact: Sophia Shane, Corporate Development (604) 689-7842.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements made and information contained herein in the press release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward looking information. Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof.



All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, the inherent uncertainties regarding cost estimates, changes in commodity prices, currency fluctuation, financing, unanticipated resource grades, infrastructure, results of exploration activities, cost overruns, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, taxation, political risk and related economic risk and unanticipated environmental impact on operations, as well as other risks uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.



The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information included in this press release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements and information should not be unduly relied upon. This statement and information speaks as of the date of the press release. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements or information statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, the success of future exploration activities; ability to build shareholder value through discovery and resource development; and other risks and uncertainties.



Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the current price of and demand for commodities will be sustained or will improve, the supply of commodities will remain stable, that the general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms and that the Company will not experience any material labour dispute, accident, or failure of plant or equipment. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.



