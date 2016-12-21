Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2016) - Further to its news release dated December 2, 2016, Victory Ventures Inc. (TSXV: VVN) (FSE: VV0) (the "Company") reports that it has completed a private placement financing of 25,000,000 Units at $0.02 per Share. The Shares are subject to a hold period expiring April 21, 2017.

A finder's fee of $50,000 plus 2,500,000 share purchase warrants was paid. The warrants are exercisable to acquire up to 2,500,000 shares at $0.05 per share until December 20, 2018.

Net proceeds will be used for general working capital and exploration on the Company's Spirit River Lithium Project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:



"Howard Milne"

President

For more information please contact:

Howard Milne

Tel: (604) 377-8994Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca

Website: www.victoryventures.ca

Victory Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of precious metal properties in North America. The Company's shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VVN" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "VV0".



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES