

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see October results for its all industry activity index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The index is expected to add 0.1 percent on month, slowing from the 0.2 percent gain in September.



Australia will see November results for skilled vacancies and for the Westpac leading index. In October, vacancies fell 0.4 percent, while the leading index added 0.06 percent.



New Zealand will release November numbers for credit card spending; in October, spending was up 2.8 percent on month and 10.2 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide November figures for consumer prices; in October, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX