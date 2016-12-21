GolTV, the nation's only bilingual soccer network, has secured the exclusive U.S. broadcast rights for the annual championship match between the winners of the Italian League (Serie A) and Coppa Italia.

The match between Juventus and Milan will be broadcast live by GolTV on Friday, December 23rd at 11:30 a.m. (EST) from the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar.

In its 29th year, the tournament will bring together the top two teams and two of the biggest rivals in Italian soccer for the final match of 2016.

The 2016 Super Cup marks the fifth consecutive appearance for defending champion Juventus, which leads Milan seven titles to six for most wins in the overall Supercoppa series.

"We are excited to present this especially meaningful Super Cup to our viewers. It's sure to be an edge-of-your-seat match for all soccer fans," said GolTV CEO Rodrigo Lombello. "GolTV is culminating a great 2016 year with this year's Italian Super Cup, and then launching a fantastic 2017 with Coppa Italia in January."

The acquisition of the Italian Super Cup is the latest in a growing list of high-profile broadcast properties secured by GolTV in 2016. In October, the network added the Portuguese League Cup to its portfolio and renewed rights to numerous existing properties from around the soccer world.

GolTV continues to diversify and expand the network's programming roster with more top tournaments and leagues throughout the globe. It is also the exclusive broadcaster of the 2016/17 Scottish Cup, the Portuguese Cup and the Italian Cup, bringing its current line-up to seven leagues and five tournaments that will continue into 2017.

