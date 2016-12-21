

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau, although the market may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets projects mild upside, nudged higher by support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and resource plays.



For the day, the index slid 15.21 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 3,102.88 after trading between 3,084.80 and 3,117.01. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 2.78 points or 0.14 percent to end at 1,981.32.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.64 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.68 percent, China Life eased 0.04 percent, Vanke plunged 3.65 percent, Gemdale dipped 0.23 percent, China Shenhua slipped 0.25 percent and Zijin Mining dropped 2.02 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks ticked higher on Tuesday, sending the Dow and NASDAQ to record closing highs.



The Dow added 91.56 points or 0.5 percent to 19,974.62, while the NASDAQ climbed 26.50 points or 0.5 percent to 5,483.93, and the S&P 500 rose 8.23 points or 0.4 percent to 2,270.76



The continued strength reflected the recent upward momentum, as it came despite a lack of major catalysts amid another quiet day on the U.S. economic front ahead of the holidays.



Crude oil prices got a slight bump as WTI light sweet crude oil for February was up 17 cents at $53.23 a barrel.



Oil prices may extend gains in Asian trade after the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories fell by 4.15 million barrels last week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX