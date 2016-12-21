Hotelex Shanghai 2017 Offers Expanded Hospitality Industry Sourcing Opportunities Across Two Events

SHANGHAI, Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- From more than 25 years of growth as the leading sourcing event for the hotel, restaurant and catering industry, the Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Supply Expo (HOTELEX Shanghai) 2017 will continue to offer even more segmented and abundant hospitality sourcing options with the phasing of HOTELEX Shanghai into two events. HOTELEX Shanghai (Phase One), focusing on hospitality supplies, food and catering will be held March 28-31 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), followed by the newly launched "HOTEL PLUS" event focusing on building design, furnishing and facilities management for hotels and other commercial properties, held April 26-28 also at SNIEC.

HOTELEX Shanghai has seen substantial growth over the years and its 2016 edition attracted over 2,200 exhibitors and 116,000 visitors from more than 110 countries and regions. To accommodate the demand for more space as well as streamlining the procurement experience of hotel professionals, the organizers of HOTELEX Shanghai will launch HOTEL PLUS next year to take place one month after HOTELEX Shanghai towards the end of April.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450712/UBM_Sinoexpo_Hotelex.jpg

After the split, HOTELEX Shanghai will continue to focus on hotel equipment and supplies as well as fine food and ingredients. The building design, decoration, furnishing, lighting, cleaning and facilities segments will be moved under the HOTEL PLUS brand.

Targeting hotels, shopping malls, restaurants, office buildings, hospitals and other public commercial properties, HOTEL PLUS consists of 17 thematic pavilions across different sectors, many of which are well-established events within their own industries. The new mega event helps architects, interior designers, building engineers and contractors, facilities managers, business owners, franchisors and franchisees and retailers to find new products, technologies, services and solutions that are related to the commercial built environment.

"HOTELEX Shanghai has grown significantly and further expansion is limited by the venue," said Mark Lu, Deputy General Manager, Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Ltd. "Launching HOTEL PLUS is a strategic move which not only releases more exhibition space for HOTELEX Shanghai, but also helps to achieve a better sourcing experience for buyers coming from the relevant sectors."

"Although several core thematic segments are relocated to HOTEL PLUS, the sales for the remaining segments at HOTELEX Shanghai, including hospitality supplies, catering equipment and food & beverage, continue to thrive. We are very pleased that some 90% of exhibiting space has been sold although there are well more than three months to the event," said Mr. Lu.

Apart from being one of the world's largest hospitality and fine food exhibitions, HOTELEX Shanghai also hosts more than 30 industry events and seminars. The China Barista Championship, for instance, is known as the Olympic Games in the barista world. The China Gelato Championship, the World of Bread Contest - China Selection, the China Master Bartender Competition and the Shanghai Pizza Master Competition are just a handful of examples of world-class contests taking place during the four-day event.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450713/UBM_Sinoexpo_Hotelex.jpg

HOTELEX Shanghai will be held on March 28-31, 2017. For more information about HOTELEX Shanghai including pre-registration please visit http://en.hotelex.cn/exhibition/shanghai/.

HOTEL PLUS, a sequel to HOTELEX Shanghai, will be inaugurated on April 26-28, 2017. For more information on HOTEL PLUS including pre-registration please visit http://ez.jiagle.com/hotelplus.

About the Organizer:

Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. (UBM Sinoexpo) is a professional joint-venture exhibition enterprise between Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Ltd (established in 1992) and UBM China Ltd., the arm of UBM Asia that is responsible for the group's mainland China business. UBM Sinoexpo organizes a series of international exhibitions and conferences through our global network with government bodies, trade associations & organizations and media companies & partners.



