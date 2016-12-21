

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session following the record gains overnight on Wall Street and on a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 74.42 points or 0.38 percent to 19,568.95, off a high of 19,592.90 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Canon is adding 0.2 percent, Toshiba is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Sony is rising 0.6 percent.



Panasonic, which holds a 54 percent stake in PanaHome, has agreed to acquire the remaining stake in its subsidiary. However, shares of Panasonic are declining more than 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is up 0.7 percent and Honda is rising 0.8 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.2 percent, while JX Holdings is rising 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Tatemono is rising 4 percent, while Mitsubishi Motors and Screen Holdings are advancing more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, NEC Corp. is losing more 2 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see October results for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 117 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, the Dow and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Tuesday, despite a lack of major catalysts amid another quiet day on the U.S. economic front. Traders seemed to shrug off any geopolitical concerns stemming from an apparent terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market and the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.



The Dow closed up 91.56 points or 0.5 percent at 19,974.62, the Nasdaq climbed 26.50 points or 0.5 percent to 5,483.93, and the S&P 500 rose 8.23 points or 0.4 percent to 2,270.76.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures edged higher Tuesday. WTI crude oil for February rose 11 cents to close at $52.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



