

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks closed at record highs overnight as investors shrugged off geopolitical concerns. Crude oil extended gains in Asian trades, rising above the $53 a barrel mark.



The Australian market is modestly higher, with investors resorting to bargain hunting following the overnight gains on Wall Street.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 31.00 points or 0.55 percent to 5,622.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 30.20 points or 0.54 percent to 5,670.20.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is up almost 1 percent on higher iron ore and copper prices.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.2 percent, Oil Search is adding 0.7 percent and Santos is up 0.4 percent after crude oil prices edged higher.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.6 percent.



Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing 0.8 percent and Evolution Mining is declining 0.6 percent after gold prices fell overnight.



Cabcharge Australia's shares are gaining more than 2 percent after the company said it has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in Australia's largest private bus company ComfortDelGro Cabcharge for A$186 million to joint venture partner ComfortDelGro.



REA Group has agreed to sell its European businesses for A$189.7 million to the UK's Oakley Capital Private Equity. The digital real estate advertising company's shares are rising more than 2 percent.



CIMIC Group has won a A$450 million contract from Transurban Queensland to design and build the Logan Enhancement Project in Brisbane. However, the construction group's shares are edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia has requested that its shares be suspended from trading until the start of trading on January 13, as it is yet to determine the financial impact that negotiations with key suppliers and manufacturers will have on its financial results.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Westpac Bank showed that a leading index for the Australian economy remained positive in November, albeit at a slower pace, adding 0.02 percent. That follows the upwardly revised 0.10 percent increase in October.



Australia will also see November results for skilled vacancies today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar edged higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7256, up slightly from US$0.7252 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is advancing, extending gains from the previous session following the positive cues from Wall Street and on a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 74.42 points or 0.38 percent to 19,568.95, off a high of 19,592.90 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Canon is adding 0.2 percent, Toshiba is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Sony is rising 0.6 percent.



Panasonic, which holds a 54 percent stake in PanaHome, has agreed to acquire the remaining stake in its subsidiary. However, shares of Panasonic are declining more than 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is up 0.7 percent and Honda is rising 0.8 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.2 percent, while JX Holdings is rising 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Tatemono is rising 4 percent, while Mitsubishi Motors and Screen Holdings are advancing more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, NEC Corp. is losing more 2 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see October results for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 117 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Indonesia are in positive territory. Taiwan and Malaysia are modestly lower.



On Wall Street, the Dow and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Tuesday, despite a lack of major catalysts amid another quiet day on the U.S. economic front. Traders seemed to shrug off any geopolitical concerns stemming from an apparent terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market and the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.



The Dow closed up 91.56 points or 0.5 percent at 19,974.62, the Nasdaq climbed 26.50 points or 0.5 percent to 5,483.93, and the S&P 500 rose 8.23 points or 0.4 percent to 2,270.76.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures edged higher Tuesday. WTI crude oil for February rose $0.11 to close at $52.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX