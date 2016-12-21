Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Joseph Hood, PR Manager Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

Yokohama, Japan, Dec 21, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has today announced that it has signed a Technology License Agreement (TLA) for the Selective Catalyst Reduction System (SCR System) with L&T-MHPS Boilers Private Ltd. (LMB), a joint venture company of Larsen & Toubro Limited and MHPS.The TLA grants LMB exclusive rights to design, engineer, manufacture, install, commission and sell the SCR System in India for new boiler tenders under the Boiler, Turbine, Generator (BTG) package, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) or Steam Generator (SG) packages or standalone SCR tenders, and for existing and under construction boilers manufactured by LMB. The TLA grants a non-exclusive right for existing boilers and currently under construction boilers installed by others.In December 2015 the Government of India introduced new emissions standards for nitrogen oxides (NOx) for existing, under construction and upcoming coal based thermal units in India.MHPS is committed to supporting its customers globally in the field of clean power generation with its super/ultra-super-critical pressure boiler systems, Low NOx emission burners and high-efficiency Air Quality Control System technology. To further these efforts, MHPS has licensed its SCR technology to its Indian joint venture company, LMB, thereby providing its customers with the most reliable and efficient technology in the world.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.