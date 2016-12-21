HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - December 20, 2016) - On January 7-8, 2017, the 33rd annual Bridal Extravaganza Show will be held at downtown Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center.

The Bridal Extravaganza Show brings the excitement of New York's choreographed fashion shows to Houston. Each day, several formal fashion shows will be presented on the 60-foot runway stage. Brides will find ideas and inspiration for wedding styles for the entire wedding party.

The schedule is:

Saturday

11:00 Renegade Bridal

12:25 Alfred Angelo

1:00 Impression Bridal

2:00 David's Bridal/Men's Wearhouse

3:00 The Princess Bridal

3:30 Panache Bridal & Formal

Sunday

12:00 Renegade Bridal

12:25 Alfred Angelo

1:00 Impression Bridal

2:00 David's Bridal/Men's Wearhouse

2:30 Panache Bridal & Formal

3:00 The Princess Bridal

4:00 Texas Weddings Couture Runway

Featuring: The Princess Bridal, Winnie Couture Bridal Atelier, Impression Bridal, Ventura's Bridal and a specialty drink by Sourced Craft Cocktails

At the Bridal Extravaganza Show, thousands of brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, and wedding planners have their pick of over 400 vendors in 700 display showcases who cater exclusively to the ever fashionable, stylish, and romantic wedding industry.

"Fashion shows are the number one reason brides attend bridal shows," says Laurette M. Veres, producer.

This huge event, held twice annually, draws marriage bound couples from all over Texas and beyond to find invaluable resources and to register to win honeymoons and shopping sprees. Brides may walk away with a honeymoon in the Riviera Maya, or a free wedding announcement in the local paper.

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Log on to www.BridalExtravaganzaShow.com. For more information call (281) 340-7777.

Contact:

Laurette Veres

281-340-7777