

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity increased at a faster-than-expected pace in October after remaining flat in the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



The all industry activity index rose 0.2 percent month-over-month in October, just above the 0.1 percent gain expected by economists.



In September, the index showed no variations, which was revised down from a 0.2 percent climb reported earlier.



The sub-index for tertiary activity climbed 0.2 percent over the month, while the index measuring construction activity contracted by 0.3 percent. Industrial production remained flat in October as compared to last month.



On an annual basis, all industry activity dropped 0.2 percent in October, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in September.



