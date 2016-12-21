Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec updates its disclosure policy

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, DECEMBER 21, 2016 AT 9.30 AM (EET)

Cargotec updates its disclosure policy

Cargotec Corporation has updated its disclosure policy.

Key changes are related to the length of silent period and internal guidelines for stock exchange releases and press releases. Silent period has been shortened from current 30 days to three weeks. Internal guidelines for the division between stock exchange releases and press releases have been specified.

Updated disclosure policy will come into force 1.2.2017 and it has been published here: http://www.cargotec.com/en-global/investors/Investor-services/Pages/Disclosure-policy.aspx.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

