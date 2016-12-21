Andreas Falkenmark Will Leave PostNord's Group Executive Team

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Andreas Falkenmark will be leaving his posts as head of PostNord's Business Area Communication Services and as a member of PostNord's Group Executive Team by August 2017.

The rapid pace of digitization clarifies the need to dedicate additional energy to PostNord's digital communication business and to intensify the development of the Group's digital service offering. The time is therefore right to implement a shift in management of this business area.

Andreas has successfully managed the letter business for more than eleven years, making outstanding contributions within the Group. We are now in complete agreement that this is the right time for a new head of the business area and I am extremely pleased with the willingness that Andreas has shown to contribute to a smooth transition, says President and Group CEO Håkan Ericsson.

Andreas Falkenmark will now complete work that is currently ongoing in the business area and leave the Group by August 2017. Recruitment of a successor has been initiated.

Andreas Falkenmark joined Posten AB in 2005 as head of what was then the Sales and Marketing Division, after which he took over the position of CEO of Posten Meddelande AB following the restructuring of the Group in 2007. He was head of Business Area Mail Sweden from the time that PostNord was established in 2009 until 2014. When the current matrix organization was introduced, Andreas held the position of head of Business Area Mail & Communication and since 2015 he has been the head of Business area Communication Services, which was formed through the merger of the business area with Strålfors' service development business.

