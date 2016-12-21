Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2016-12-21 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



Please be advised that on the 20 December, 2016 Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania rejected Company's appeal and Vilnius Regional Administrative Court decision dated 21 September, 2015 by which Vilnius Regional Administrative Court dismissed Company's claim on the dismissal of the resolution "On the results of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB audit" (the Resolution), dated 30 September 2014, No. O3-818, of the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (the Commission) remained unmodified.



Thereby the Company would like to remind that the Commission by this Resolution approved act on audit, dated 19 September, 2014, No. E3-2 and decided to reduce Company's income from the supported electricity produced in Lithuanian power plant, owned by the Company, by 6.14 million EUR and to reduce the income from services for ensuring the security of power reserve by 7.44 million EUR.



The decisions of the Commission, stated in the Resolution, are implemented in the period of 2015-2016 reporting years.



