I dag den 21 december 2016 offentliggjorde Altor AB ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Transcom WorldWide AB.



Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.



Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Transcom WorldWide AB (TWW, ISIN-kod SE0006168316, orderboks-ID 103937) ska observationsnoteras.



Today on December 21, 2016, Altor AB published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Transcom WorldWide AB.



The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Transcom WorldWide AB (TWW, ISIN code SE0006168316, order book ID 103937) shall be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Sofia Tångelin eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sofia Tångelin or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.