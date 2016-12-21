Stockholm, 2016-12-21 08:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimesilia Holdings Ltd ("Dimesilia") has today informed RusForest AB (publ) ("RusForest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUSF) that it controls more than 90 per cent of the shares in RusForest. Dimesilia had previously acquired 110 827 308 shares, corresponding to approximately 84.8 per cent of the shares of RusForest, in a public offering to shareholders in RusForest announced on 24 October and ended on 21 November 2016.



About RusForest AB



RusForest is a Swedish forestry company operating in Eastern Siberia. The Company controls long-term timber leases and utilizes these resources to produce a wide range of sawnwood products. RusForest is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm First North (ticker "RUSF").



