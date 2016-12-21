sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Changed Date for Saab AB's Year-End Report 2016

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to scheduling conflicts, Saab will release its Year-End report 2016 at 07.30 am on 13 February 2017 instead of 15 February 2017 as previously announced.

Dates for interim reports and Annual General Meeting during 2017:

Year-End report 2016 13 February 2017

Annual General Meeting 20175 April 2017

Interim report Jan-March 201726 April 2017

Interim report Jan-June 201720 July 2017

Interim report Jan-Sept 2017 24 October 2017

For further information, please contact:
Saab Press Centre,
+46 (0)734180018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

www.saabgroup.com
www.saabgroup.com/YouTube
Follow us on twitter: @saab

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

