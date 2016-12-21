Changed Date for Saab AB's Year-End Report 2016

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to scheduling conflicts, Saab will release its Year-End report 2016 at 07.30 am on 13 February 2017 instead of 15 February 2017 as previously announced.

Dates for interim reports and Annual General Meeting during 2017:

Year-End report 2016 13 February 2017



Annual General Meeting 20175 April 2017



Interim report Jan-March 201726 April 2017



Interim report Jan-June 201720 July 2017



Interim report Jan-Sept 2017 24 October 2017

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security.

