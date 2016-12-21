GomSpace Enters a Turn-key Contract With the Colombian Air Force

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

GomSpace ApS - a subsidiary of GS Sweden AB (the "Company") has entered a turn-key contract to deliver, launch and commission a satellite for the Colombian Air Force. The Earth observation satellite will be able to serve a wide range of applications such as studying land usage, planning urban development, detecting illegal crops, monitoring natural disaster effects, etc. The delivery of the satellite and launch will take place in the first quarter of 2018.

