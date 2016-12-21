Vistra Announces Acquisition of Jordans Group

HONG KONG, December 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Vistra, one of the world's leading corporate service providers of international incorporations, trust, fiduciary, and fund administration services, has announced the acquisition of the Jordans Group (Jordans) from its current shareholder, The West of England Trust Limited.

Founded in 1863, Jordans comprises four companies, Jordans Limited, Jordans (Scotland) Limited, Jordans Corporate Law Limited and Jordans Trust Company Limited. Its headquarters are located in Bristol, United Kingdom, where most of their 160 global staff are based. Offices are also located in Edinburgh and London, as well as in the BVI, Cyprus, Seychelles, and Hong Kong. Jordans is renowned as the leading UK company formation services provider, in addition to providing corporate and commercial legal expertise and compliance services.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jonathon Clifton, Group Managing Director, Company Formation of Vistra, said: "We have admired the Jordans business for many years and are thrilled to have this opportunity. This not only facilitates the further expansion of our services, but also sees our UK footprint grow as our team doubles in size. We welcome the Jordans family to our global team and greatly look forward to working with their experienced and unique team of lawyers, accountants, trust managers, data specialists, and company formation agents".

Richard Templeton, Chairman of The West of England Trust Limited, added: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Vistra. For Jordans to become part of Vistra, with its wide global footprint, is an exciting development. It will provide numerous opportunities for expansion, whilst continuing to focus on Jordans' strengths: delivering outstanding client service and working together with clients to ensure they receive the expertise and support they require. This is a milestone for Jordans; we would like to thank the management team and staff for their hard work and dedication over many years and we wish them all the best in the future with this exciting new development".

About Vistra

Ranked in the top four corporate service providers globally, Vistra is a versatile group of professionals, providing a uniquely broad range of services and solutions. Our capabilities span across company formations to trust, fiduciary and fund administration services. Vistra employs over 2,500 employees in 64 offices across 41 jurisdictions.

About Jordans Group

Jordans is one of the UK's leading providers of formations, corporate governance, legal, accounting and business information services, with offices in Bristol, London and Edinburgh. Its Trust Company has strategically placed offshore centres in the British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, Seychelles and Hong Kong.

