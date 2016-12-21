Outotec Oyj: Outotec establishes a Services business unit and appoints Kimmo Kontola as President of Minerals Processing

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE DECEMBER 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM

Outotec establishes a Services business unit and appoints Kimmo Kontola as President of Minerals Processing

In order to strengthen its focus on service business, Outotec has decided to change its business structure and establish a Services business unit as of April 1, 2017. The change aims at further developing Outotec's service offering and capabilities close to customers.

The recruitment of the head for the Services business unit has been started. Until the appointment of a Services business unit head, CEO Markku Teräsvasara will lead the design work of the new business unit.

Mr. Kimmo Kontola, MBA, B.Sc. (Chemical Eng.), 54, has been appointed President of Minerals Processing business unit and a member of the Executive Board of Outotec as of January 1, 2017. Kimmo Kontola has a long experience within Outotec in various leadership positions. He is currently leading the Beneficiation business line in Minerals Processing business unit and, prior to that, he was head of Outotec's Americas region.

"Outotec has plenty of untapped potential for service business in its installed base. We are establishing a new Services business unit to further strengthen the focus and management of our service business. After this change, we will have an better clarity in Outotec's business mode with three business units. With stronger operational focus we aim to improve our performance and customer satisfaction. I am also pleased that we have been able to nominate Kimmo Kontola from within the company to lead the minerals processing business", says Markku Teräsvasara, President and CEO of Outotec.

The company has two reporting segments according to IFRS 8: Minerals Processing and Metals, Energy & Water. The service business will continue to be reported as part of the two reporting segments, Minerals Processing and Metals, Energy & Water.

