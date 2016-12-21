Medimix Expands its Presence in Malaysia and Far East

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, December 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

To be the Prime Sponsor for the 10th Anniversary of Batu Caves Murugan Temple

Leading Indian consumer goods company Cholayil, makers of the famed Medimix brand of personal care products (http://cholayil.com/brands.php), are on an expanding spree in Malaysia and other countries in the Fast Eastern region.

As a part of their commitment to the Malaysian market, the company will be the prime sponsor for the upcoming 10th Anniversary celebrations of world renowned Batu Caves Murugan temple. The Batu caves Murugan temple is home to the 2nd tallest statue in the world, and also the world's tallest Murugan idol, standing at 42.7 metres (140 feet). The temple was unveiled in January 2006 during the Thaipusam Festival. The 10th temple anniversary is being celebrated on 23rd December 2016.

Commenting on the plans for the Malaysian region, Pradeep Cholayil, MD and CEO, Cholayil Ltd said, "In our overall strategy, overseas markets play a key role; we see this as a huge opportunity to promote traditional Ayurvedic values, which are at the core of our brands. The world at large is awakening to the power of Ayurveda in healthcare. It's our endeavour to reach these values to every corner of the globe."

"The brand association with the Batu Caves Lord Murugan temple is a small and first step by Medimix to associate with the rich cultural heritage of Malaysia, and its people," he added. "The decision to associate with the 10th anniversary celebrations is in line with our traditional heritage here at Cholayil. This is just a beginning, and we will be looking at more such associations in Malaysia and other countries in the region".

About Cholayil

Carrying on the rich tradition of reaching the benefits of natural health care and Ayurveda, Chennai headquartered Cholayil, are makers of the Medimix brand of products, a household name in parts of the country. Cholayil's Medimix is now the largest selling Ayurvedic soap in the world. For more details, visit http://cholayil.com/company.php

