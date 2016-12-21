

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell slightly in early trade Wednesday, as worries over Italy's fragile banks offset expectations of stronger U.S. growth under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10 points or 0.22 percent at 4,839 in opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday.



Top banks such as BNP Paribas and Societe Generale Group were flat to slightly lower, a day after Italy's third largest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, cautioned that it could run out of cash at a faster pace than previously forecast if its recapitalization fails.



Vivendi shares advanced half a percent. The media firm said it has crossed the 20 percent and 25 percent thresholds of the share capital of Italy's Mediaset SpA.



In economic releases, French producer prices rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.9 percent climb in October, which was revised up from a 0.8 percent rise reported earlier, the statistical office Insee reported.



