Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-21 11:33 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend automatic order matching in INVL Baltic Real Estate AB shares (INR1L, ISIN LT0000127151) as of 22-12-2016 till the approval and publication of the prospectus of INVL Baltic Real Estate AB.



Trading will be suspended at the request of the issuer considering that the Central Bank of Lithuania is going to grant INVL Baltic Real Estate a license of closed-ended investment company and that the Central Bank of Lithuania has not yet approved prospectus of INVL Baltic Real Estate AB regarding trading on the regulated market.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.