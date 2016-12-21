Tradedoubler purchases remaining shares in R-Advertising

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Tradedoubler purchased a minority share of R-Advertising in July 2016 and will now wholly own the company. R-Advertising anticipates a revenue of around 4 million Euros in 2016.

Speaking about the deal, Matthias Stadelmeyer, CEO Tradedoubler said: "The purchase of R-Advertising will further strengthen Tradedoubler's performance-based offering in France, one of our key European markets."

About Tradedoubler

Tradedoubler is an international leader in performance-based digital marketing, dedicated to the success of digital marketers through traffic, technology and expertise. Founded in Sweden in 1999, Tradedoubler pioneered affiliate marketing in Europe and has since developed its offering to include a suite of solutions that help digital marketers succeed. TD CONVERT is Tradedoubler's affiliate solution where advertisers pay only for results delivered. TD CONNECT is a white label global partner management platform that advertisers can use to manage their digital marketing activity. TD ENGAGE is Tradedoubler's full service programmatic solution. TD ADAPT is a market-leading business intelligence tool that enables advertisers to visualise their digital marketing data to get the insights they need to ensure that all activity is optimised.

Tradedoubler is committed to close collaboration with each customer, helping them to generate revenue and succeed on a national and international scale. The share is listed on Nasdaq OMX on the Stockholm Exchange.

More information can be found on www.tradedoubler.com

