Elanders AB: Changed date for publication of the Year-end Report 2016

Elanders' Board of Directors has decided to change the publication date of the Year-end Report 2016 to 25 January 2017 instead of 26 January 2017 as previously announced.

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

2016-12-21 Elanders Press release (http://hugin.info/1053/R/2067001/776085.pdf)



