sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 21.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 552 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,647 Euro		+0,113
+1,07 %
WKN: 912028 ISIN: SE0000119299 Ticker-Symbol: EA5B 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELANDERS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21.12.2016 | 11:52
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Elanders AB: Changed date for publication of the Year-end Report 2016

Elanders' Board of Directors has decided to change the publication date of the Year-end Report 2016 to 25 January 2017 instead of 26 January 2017 as previously announced.
 
 
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
2016-12-21 Elanders Press release (http://hugin.info/1053/R/2067001/776085.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Elanders AB via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)