sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 21.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 552 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,38 Euro		-1,521
-2,21 %
WKN: 857032 ISIN: JP3538800008 Ticker-Symbol: TDK 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDK CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,45
68,73
12:09
67,43
68,71
12:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TDK CORPORATION
TDK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TDK CORPORATION67,38-2,21 %