21 December 2016



Company announcement no 13-16



Here are the expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting in 2017:



9 February 2017 Annual Report 2016 17 February Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual 2017 General Meeting 31 March 2017 Annual General Meeting 18 August 2017 Interim Report 2017



For additional information, please contact Kåre Stausø Wigh, phone +45 25 65 21 45.



Yours sincerely North Media A/S



Kåre Stausø Wigh Group Executive Director & CFO



