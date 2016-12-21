Affecto Plc - Stock Exchange Release, 21 December 2016 at 13:00, Helsinki



Affecto has finalized the sale of its Estonian subsidiary



Further to the announcement of 8 December 2016, Affecto has finalized the transaction regarding the sale of its subsidiary business in Estonia (Affecto Estonia OÜ) to the subsidiary's acting members of staff. The selling price was approximately EUR 1.8 million.



Affecto will partner with the entity in Estonia. This will enable joint local delivery solutions to continue for Affecto's international customers.



AFFECTO PLC Juko Hakala CEO



For additional information, please contact:



Iikka Lindroos Deputy CEO +358 40 8018331 iikka.lindroos@affecto.com



Stig Sandberg Managing Director, Eastern Europe, South Africa & Delivery +358 40 5033927 stig-goran.sandberg@affecto.com