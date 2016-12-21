Dental Imaging Technology Market Forecasts 2017-2027

LONDON, December 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Analysis by Medical Application (Diagnostic, Forensic, Cosmetic), Current and Future Technologies (X-ray, CBCT, Intraoral Camera) and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Academia and Research Institutes)
Dental Imaging Technologies - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues
Where is the dental imaging market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.
Discover How to Stay Ahead
Our 152-page report provides 120 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, interviews, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing dental imaging market. See how to exploit the opportunities.
Forecasts to 2027 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2027, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.
Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, you find revenue forecasts for 3 different segmentations of the market, including forecasts for 5 device types, 3 application types and 3 end users:
• Dental Imaging Technologies Market Forecasts to 2027, By Technology
- X-Ray Imaging:
• Intraoral X-Ray
• Extraoral X-Ray
- Cone-beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)
- Intraoral Cameras
• Dental Imaging Technologies Market Forecasts to 2027, By Application
- Diagnostic & Therapeutic
- Cosmetic
- Forensic
• Dental Imaging Technologies Market Forecasts to 2027, By End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Academia and Research Institutes
- Forensic Institutes
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts 4 leading regional markets and10 leading national markets:
• North America:
- US
- Canada
• Europe:
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
• Asia:
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia
• Rest of the World
There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the developing markets, China and India in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027. Developments worldwide in medical device regulation, especially in the US and Japan will influence the market.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
Overall world revenue for dental imaging will surpass $1.9bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027. Market entry of high resolution imaging and mapping, investment and increasing demand for both X-Ray and CBCT devices will increase sales to 2027.
Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
How the Dental Imaging Technologies Market report helps you
In summary, our 152-page report provides you with the following knowledge:
•Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the world dental imaging technologies market and 3 different segmentations, with 5 product categories, 3 applications and 3 end-user types- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
•Revenue forecasts to 2027 for the leading 4 regional and 10 national markets- North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia (Japan, China, India and Rest of Asia) & the Rest of the World
•Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market
•Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market
Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.
Information found nowhere else
With our survey you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunity. See how you could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you can save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.
Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the
