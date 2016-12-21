SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/21/16 -- Lincoln Property Company was announced as one of the Top Places to Work in Multifamily for 2017 by Best Places to Work. Taking home sixth place out of only fourteen companies recognized at Best Places to Work's Multifamily Leadership Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, Lincoln competed against an array of businesses in the multifamily vertical from across the United States.

The thorough assessment process, administered by the Best Companies Group, evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company's employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Apartment Industry and to attract new leaders to the industry.

With the multifamily industry contributing more than $1.3 trillion to the U.S. economy and supporting more than 12.3 million jobs, according to NMHC, this vast industry has several major players. Lincoln Property Company's recognition by Best Places to Work showcases their dedication not only to their clients and residents, but to fostering an outstanding workplace environment for their employees. The intensive assessment process evaluated each company's policies and procedures as well as responses from their employees. The results and feedback are essential to Lincoln's continued effort in making significant improvements to its workplace culture.

"If you want to know if it's a great place to work, you ask the people who work there," says Sheri Killingsworth, Lincoln Property Company's Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "95% of LPC's employees would recommend our services to a friend, and 91% would recommend working here to a friend, which speaks volumes."

In an ever-changing business landscape where companies are attempting to attract the next generation workforce, focus is shifting from solely competition and ever-increasing technologies, to an appreciation for the quality of the workplace. Numerous studies have shown the strong tie between profitability and creating a desirable work environment and Lincoln Property Company is ahead of the curve.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army, becoming one of the largest operators of military housing in the country. Lincoln continued its growth in 2013 with the acquisition of Grand Campus Living, increasing the depth of knowledge in the rental housing sector for the firm.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

