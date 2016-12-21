VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/21/16 -- Columbus Gold Corp. (TSX: CGT)(OTCQX: CBGDF) is pleased to announce that Robert Giustra, Donald Gustafson, Gil Atzmon, Oleg Pelevin and Peter Gianulis have been re-elected as directors of Columbus at the 2016 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday, December 20th (the "Meeting").

In addition, shareholders approved the adoption of a new stock option plan, compliant with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, and the implementation of a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan"). For particulars of the Rights Plan, see Columbus' news release dated December 2, 2016. The Rights Plan will remain in effect until the close of the annual meeting of shareholders in 2019. A copy of the Rights Plan is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Robert Giustra commented, "I would like to thank shareholders for the tremendous amount of support we have received at this year's shareholder meeting, as evidenced by the high proxy return rate of 77.50% of Columbus's outstanding shares."

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes % Votes % Motion For For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Directors 110,548,934 99.74% 0 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Election of Director Nominees: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert Giustra 74,656,907 99.63% 274,223 0.37% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Gianulis 66,649,407 88.95% 8,280,723 11.05% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Donald Gustafson 74,795,870 99.82% 135,259 0.18% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gil Atzmon 66,748,369 89.08% 8,182,760 10.92% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oleg Pelevin 66,599,158 88.88% 8,331,972 11.12% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appointment of Auditors 110,521,746 99.72% 314,050 0.28% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adoption of New Stock Option Plan 73,429,401 98.00% 0 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Approval of Shareholder Rights Plan 74,337,271 99.21% 0 0.00% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

