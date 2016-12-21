EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/21/16 -- Iberian Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Iberian") (TSX VENTURE: IML)(OTCQB: SLDRF) announces that further to the Company's news release of December 20, 2016 that its application to extend the expiry date of its warrants was accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Accordingly, the expiry date for the 10,541,667 common share warrants previously set to expire on Jan. 7, 2017, has been extended to Jan 7, 2018. All other terms and conditions of the warrants remain unchanged. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificates must be presented to the company in order to effect the exercise or transfer of such warrants.

About Iberian Minerals

Iberian Minerals is a Canadian junior mining company positioned for growth through the partnership of advanced cash flow mining opportunities utilizing the Mineworx environmentally friendly toll processing technologies. In addition the Company is undertaking strategic alliances with its Spanish minerals assets.

