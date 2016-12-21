MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/21/16 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that it has delivered the first CRJ200 Special Freighter (CRJ200SF) aircraft to launch operator Gulf & Caribbean Cargo, Inc. Dba IFL Group (IFL Group) of Waterford, Michigan.

The CRJ100SF/CRJ200SF jets are converted from the passenger version of the aircraft by Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) of Miami who is a Bombardier-licensed Third Party Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) provider. The freighter design includes a large 94 in. x 77 in. (238.7 cm x 195.6 cm) cargo door, hold up to 14,840 lbs. (6,731 kg) of payload on the main deck and offer eight 61.5" X 88" pallet positions for containerization.

"CRJ100 and 200 jets are the assets upon which regional airlines have built their existence, however they are gradually being replaced in favor of larger aircraft and are finding homes in secondary markets with modifications such as AEI's freighter conversions," said David Speirs, Vice President, Asset Management, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "We are continuing to see growing interest in these pre-owned aircraft from both traditional and emerging sectors of the industry."

"The CRJ100 and 200 operator base has grown by about 120 per cent over the past eight or nine years, a strong indication of the aircraft's continuing strength, versatility and appeal," added Mr. Speirs.

"To date, we have received commitments for 45 aircraft conversions from a variety of operators and we fully expect to convert over 100 aircraft over the life of the program," said Robert Convey, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Aeronautical Engineers. "I believe that most CRJ100SF, CRJ200SF aircraft will be operated on longer-range regional services with thin demand that require the speed of a jet but can't support larger narrow-body freighters."

"Speed and on-time performance are vital factors for success in a growing air freight industry," said Michael Church, President, IFL Group. "The reliability of the CRJ aircraft have made their mark in the highly-competitive and fast-paced world of regional airline operations and we're confident that will continue in our air freight business."

About CRJ Series Aircraft

Every 10 seconds a CRJ Series regional jet takes off somewhere in the world. The CRJ Series family of aircraft has transported almost 1.6 billion passengers to become the world's most successful regional jet program -- linking people and communities like no other. The CRJ Series regional jets have revolutionized aviation with their proven efficiency, reliability and profitability.

The CRJ Series regional jets share commonality benefits that provide flexibility to operators and allow them to optimize their fleets to meet specific market demands. No other regional aircraft deliver this capability. Optimized for medium-haul regional routes, these aircraft can provide up to 10 per cent cash operating cost advantage over competing jets.

Each of the CRJ aircraft models offers its own distinct advantages. The CRJ200 regional jet offers outstanding ownership cost, ideal for opening new routes and markets. The CRJ700 regional jet is the lightest aircraft in its category, delivering impressive efficiency, performance and fuel burn savings, while the CRJ900 regional jet offers tremendous flexibility and is ideally suited for growing markets. The CRJ1000 regional jet, which has the highest passenger capacity in the family, delivers the lowest seat-mile cost in the regional jet market and burns up to 13 per cent less fuel than its competitors.

Since its launch, the CRJ Series family of regional jets has stimulated the regional jet market. In North America alone, it accounts for over 20 per cent of all jet departures. Globally, the family operates more than 200,000 flights per month.

The CRJ Series aircraft family includes over 100 owners and operators in 49 countries, and the worldwide fleet has logged more than 45 million flight hours. To date, Bombardier has booked firm orders for 1,902 CRJ aircraft.

About AEI

Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) is a global leader in the aircraft passenger-to-freighter conversion business and is the oldest conversion company in existence today. Since the company's founding in 1958, AEI has developed over 125 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and converted over 430 aircraft. AEI helps its customers extend aircraft life and increase the overall value of aircraft assets by continuously focusing on dependable and flexible product offerings. www.aeronautical-engineers.com

About IFL

The IFL Group has been safely flying air freight since 1983 when it began operating on-demand flights (Charter) out of Pontiac, Michigan. The fleet grew as its reputation for service spread. Today, the company is an efficient Part 135 and Part 121 operator of multiple aircraft types, IFL Group has ably served the needs of its customers, safely and securely. It continues to strive to be the benchmark for customer-focused air transportation and has operations now extended throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and well into Latin America.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier

