Apetit Plc, Stock Exchance Release on December 21th, 2016 at 4:00 p.m EET Apetit Plc has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sievi Capital Plc Position: Closely associated person Legal person: Yes



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Laine, Seppo Position: Member of the Board



Initial notification Reference: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14_20161219140102_7



Issuer Name: APETIT PLC LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14



Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-12-20 Nature of the transaction: Other Description: Payment of dividends as shares Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009003503



Volume: 634.042 Unit Price: N/A



Aggregated transactions: Volume: 634.042 AveragePrice: N/A



Apetit Plc



