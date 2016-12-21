Apetit Plc, Stock Exchance Release on December 21th, 2016 at 4:00 p.m EET Apetit Plc has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sievi Capital Plc Position: Closely associated person Legal person: Yes
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Laine, Seppo Position: Member of the Board
Initial notification Reference: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14_20161219140102_7
Issuer Name: APETIT PLC LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14
Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-12-20 Nature of the transaction: Other Description: Payment of dividends as shares Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009003503
Volume: 634.042 Unit Price: N/A
Aggregated transactions: Volume: 634.042 AveragePrice: N/A
Apetit Plc
For more information, please contact Corporate Councel Asmo Ritala, tel, +358 10 402 4005
Copies to: Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.apetitgroup.fi/en
Apetit Plc
